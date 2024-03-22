North Yorkshire Water Park opens new Adventure Wood as European axe throwing champion performs ribbon cutting

The new land-based attraction at the Scarborough site was officially opened by European axe throwing champion Carl Howe, who demonstrated his skills with an axe throw ribbon cutting.

Adventure Wood has opened in time for the Easter holidays, offering adventure seekers a wide range of activities including axe throwing, archery, a low ropes obstacle course and bushcraft workshops.

Gareth Davies, general manager at North Yorkshire Water Park, said: “It was brilliant to see so many people here for the opening of Adventure Wood.

"We were overwhelmed with the support and positive feedback of everyone trying out the activities.

"It’s been a pivotal plan of ours as we strive to become a Centre of Excellence and adventure hub for families, friends and large groups to enjoy.

“There is such a wide range of new activities on offer, with even more still to come, as we plan to add laser tag in the near future.

"A lot of investment and effort has been going into creating something we are very proud of and we can’t wait to welcome the public now it has officially opened."

For more information, visit www.northyorkshirewaterpark.co.uk

1 . Opening A youngster at the launch of the brand-new Adventure Wood at North Yorkshire Water Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Opening Guests at the opening of the Adventure Wood at North Yorkshire Water Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Activities Students try out archery at the opening of the Adventure Wood at North Yorkshire Water Park Photo: Submitted Photo Sales