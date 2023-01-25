Northern Ballet's sell-out productions for children, as seen on CBeebies, are as popular as ever.The bite-sized ballet retells the famous Hans Christian Andersen fairytale, following the duckling on her journey as she discovers her true self.

Ugly Duckling was the first children’s production from Northern Ballet, premiering in 2012.

A spokesman said: “In its third revival since premiering, Ugly Duckling will be performed to music by John Longstaff, played live by members of Northern Ballet Sinfonia at every venue.

Northern Ballet's Ugly Ducking is being performed on Tuesday, March 28.

"Sets are designed by Dave Gillan, lighting by Alastair West, and costumes designed by Julie Anderson.”

The popular production will be fun for the whole family and takes place at Bridlington Spa on Tuesday, March 28.

Go to bridspa.com or call the Box Office on 01262 678258 to buy tickets for the child friendly performance which lasts approximately 40 minutes.

