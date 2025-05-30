One week to go until the Tour of Britain women's race starts at Dalby Forest: Here's everthing you need to know

Thursday June 5 will see the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women getting underway at 11.30 next to Forestry England Dalby's visitor centre. Picture by Elliot Keen/British Cycling

There is just one week to go until the world’s best cyclists arrive at Forestry England Dalby for the start of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women, the UK’s biggest professional women’s race and part of the UCI Women’s WorldTour series of races.

Thursday June 5 will see the 2025 Lloyds Tour of Britain Women getting underway at 11.30 next to Forestry England Dalby's visitor centre.

Ahead of the start there will be the opportunity to meet riders from the 19 participating teams, including the likes of Lizzie Deignan (Lidl-Trek) in what will be her final Lloyds Tour of Britain, European champion Lorena Wiebes, and double Olympic gold medallist Kristen Faulkner, and to see each of the teams presented to the crowd, from 10:30.

Andy Widdowson, Head of Recreation and Visitor Experience at Forestry England, said: “We are anticipating a fantastic atmosphere at the race start in Dalby Forest on Thursday June 5. We ask visitors to plan their journeys in advance and arrive with plenty of time to send the teams and riders on their way across the North York Moors National Park.”

Fans coming to the Dalby Forest start are encouraged to make use of the free cycle parking and e-bike charging stations, by riding to the stage from Pickering and Thornton Le Dale via Ellerburn on the Moor to Sea cycle trail, or from Scarborough on the same trail.

The visitor centre car park will be reserved throughout the morning for teams and event vehicles only, and access to the forest from Thornton-le-Dale will be limited between 11:00 and 12:00 for the departure of the race. For access from Thornton-le-Dale prior to the race starting, there will be a 7-mile diversion to the visitor centre via Adderstone Field.

The Dalby Forest Drive will remain accessible from Scarborough via Bickley throughout the day, with spectators coming by car able to park in the Seivedale overflow car park, a short walk from the visitor centre and start area.

The race will exit Dalby Forest via the Forest Drive through Low Dalby to the A169, with a rolling road closure in place. The race is due to pass through the centre of Pickering (11:55), and then through Aislaby (12:00) on the A170 to Keldholme, where the race turns for Hutton-le-Hole (12:15) before the first Queen of the Mountains climb of the 2025 race, the 6.4-kilometre climb of Blakey Ridge.

The race then continues across the North York Moors National Park via Castleton (12:45) and Commondale (12:55), before racing through Great Ayton (13:10), past Forestry England Guisborough (13:20), and through Guisborough (13:25), before the finish on the Coast Road in Redcar, at around 13:50.

Tom Hind, CEO of the North York Moors National Park, said; “We’re really excited to see Britain’s most prestigious women’s cycling race come to the North York Moors, starting in Dalby Forest, racing through the National Park and finishing in Redcar in the Tees Valley. On June 5, professional athletes with showcase their talent and the incredible landscape that we work to protect which will be shared with the nation.”

To discover the routes of all four stages of the Lloyds Tour of Britain Women in more detail, and more information about the race, host venues, and participating teams, visit here.