Opinion: Whitby's controversial Big Wheel 'truly a welcome' temporary attraction

Ever since childhood I have always had a fascination with attractions.

Be they the old castles that tell the tales of great battles, or the modern amusement parks that I was treated to during my summer holidays, and even now the more recent viewing wheels that keep popping up in towns and cities.

While doing my PhD in Liverpool I frequently was treated to the site of the large wheel there, and even stayed in a hotel directly next to it on my last visit.

Never did I imagine that one of these attractions would come to visit my home town of Whitby, yet news began circulating that we should expect just that.

View of the Whitby Wheel from the ground, and from the air. photo: Dr Emma Mason

Sure enough, over the last few days various pictures of the viewing wheel’s construction began to appear over social media, and now it has became fully operational.

Its presence has been met with mixed reviews.

While some appeared to greet its arrival with disdain, taking to Facebook to voice their opinion and labelling it as an “eyesore”, others have chosen to see the merits of such an attraction coming to a tourist town.

Looking down at the West Cliff from inside the wheel, and a view up to the imposing structure from underneath. photo: Dr Emma Mason

Being an online tutor, and teaching students from all over the world my curiosity got the better of me when one of my regular students from Hong Kong booked in for a lesson.

The Hong Kong Observation Wheel brings thousands of tourist every year, and I couldn’t help but wonder what his experience of having such an attraction close to his home was like.

Much like those who took to Facebook to voice their opinions of the Whitby Wheel, his opinion was mixed: “On the one hand, it was a great experience because there are friendly staff guiding you through the maze of people.

"Once on the wheel I was treated to a glamorous view of beautiful Hong Kong.

View of the sunken gardens from the wheel, and a great view of Whitby Swing Bridge opening. photo: Dr Emma Mason

"On the other hand, disaster struck!

"When I reached the top, the wheel stopped and under the blazing scorching sun I found myself melting in the extreme heat of the 36 degree summer sun, and even the air-con let us down.

"My experience was unsatisfying and harrowing.

"If anybody asked me about the wheel I would say that if you live in Hong Kong, don’t risk it!

"If you’re a tourist, however, the scenery alone may be worth it!” (Isaac Tsoi, 12).

I must admit this filled me with slight trepidation (particularly amid a heatwave), and yet having such an attraction in such close proximity to my house in Whitby was simply too great an opportunity to miss, and so, I headed out in the English summer sun to experience it for myself.

The first thing that hit me was not the sight of the wheel.

Before I even turned the corner my senses came alive for an entirely different reasons; the delightful smell that filled the air and reminded me of days spent on seafronts and at festivals.

As I did reach my destination, I came to realise that the smell was emanating from the kiosks that had been put up temporarily – Churros!

Offering teas, coffees, ice-cream, slushies and sweet treats, my mouth began to water.

However it was the main attraction that now had my attention.

Standing impressively tall just opposite the statue of James Cook was the magnificent Viewing Wheel.

Unlike those who had chosen to label it an “eyesore”, I found it to be non-invasive, clean and rather inviting.

A tourist couple from Germany had just alighted and I couldn’t help but ask their opinion, to which they replied, “Very good, well worth it!”.

Praise indeed!

I noticed the lightbulbs that adorned the structure, and couldn’t help but marvel at how impressive that would look on a summer evening once lit.

Yet just standing in front of it (despite the delicious aroma and glorious sunshine), would not suffice.

I had to give it a try before being able to truly make up my mind as to whether this was a welcome (albeit temporary) addition to Whitby’s landscape.

Making my way to the kiosk to collect a token I decided to get the low-down, and was greeted by a very friendly lady (Dorinda Murphy), who answered my questions gladly before providing me with my token.

I made my way up the ramp, and waited patiently.

The vastness of the wheel became ever more apparent as I stood in its presence, up close and personal, waiting for my turn.

Before too long, I was shown into one of the carriages where I sat and waited.

Before too long, my carriage began its ascent to the lofty heights.

I have lived in Whitby for over 15 years now, and felt I had seen it all.

How wrong I was!

To see the views from up above gave me a whole new perspective.

The places I walked daily seemed so small.

The harbour I walked by at least once per week looked even more picturesque and the abbey in the distance took on a whole new majesty as it watched over the town.

I almost felt akin with it from this great height.

Although I have lived here for so long, I couldn’t help but transform into tourist mode and snap a few pictures from a whole different angle.

I even got to see the swing bridge open from up high.

Although the time seemed to fly by, it was long enough for me to make up my mind.

This truly is a welcome addition, and I would highly recommend it not only to tourists, but to residents such as myself.

You have until August 4 to experience Whitby from above.

Running from 7am to 11pm allows plenty of time to catch a ride, then perhaps indulge yourself with one of the many treats in close proximity.

Priced at £5 for children and £7 for adults, I think it is well worth it for a one-off experience.

Everyone is catered for as those with disabilities are welcome and ramps are available.

Even your four-legged friends can join you for free!

To those heralding it an “eyesore”; it is not here for long and your landscape will remain unaffected.

In fact, this is an opportunity to see that landscape from a whole new perspective.

Whitby is and will remain a tourist town, and this is a fantastic opportunity to offer those tourists something a little different, showing them our town from great heights and why we are so proud of it, and for this local resident it offered me the opportunity to be a tourist again, if only for a short time!