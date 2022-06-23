Opportunity to pier at Bridlington Contemporary Gallery’s new summer exhibition

Artist Paul Tracey's painting of Whitby Pier. Bridlington Contemporary Gallery will host an exhibition featuring Mr Tracey's work in July. Image submitted

Bridlington Contemporary Gallery is set to host a new summer exhibition showcasing ‘100 Piers’ by Paul Tracey.

Mr Tracey has also produced a book to accompany the exhibition which starts on Friday, July 8.

The gallery, on West Street, will be open each Friday, Saturday and Sunday between 11am to 4pm until Sunday, July 31 to allow people to peruse the artwork.

Mr Tracey said: “Piers are an English invention. They started as wharfs for ships to load and unload goods, then as the railways expanded and people were able to travel further afield, they became places to promenade.

“Every pier has its own story. They have been blown up, blown down, knocked down, fallen down and burnt down.

“My book provides a snapshot of 100 Piers – some no longer standing but none forgotten.”