Outdoor yoga session for adults planned on Bridlington’s South Cliff beach – find out more here

A session for adults will take place Monday, April 11 on Bridlington’s South Cliff beach (in front of Park and Ride) at 7.30am.

Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Active Coast outdoor yoga sessions have been very popular in previous years, and are a great way to improve your health and wellbeing.

“I hope that lots of adults and families will want to take part again this year.”

All sessions are free and must be booked in advance via Eventbrite, through Active Coast on Facebook.