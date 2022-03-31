Outdoor yoga session for adults planned on Bridlington’s South Cliff beach – find out more here
Active Coast, the council’s popular programme for residents and visitors to explore and enjoy life in the East Riding, has organised outdoor yoga sessions in a range of locations – including one at Bridlington.
A session for adults will take place Monday, April 11 on Bridlington’s South Cliff beach (in front of Park and Ride) at 7.30am.
Councillor Mike Medini, portfolio holder for cultural and leisure assets, said: “Active Coast outdoor yoga sessions have been very popular in previous years, and are a great way to improve your health and wellbeing.
“I hope that lots of adults and families will want to take part again this year.”
All sessions are free and must be booked in advance via Eventbrite, through Active Coast on Facebook.
Participants of all ages should bring their own mats/towels, and comfortable clothing. In the event of bad weather, the events may be subject to short notice cancellation or postponement – follow Active Coast on Facebook for updates.