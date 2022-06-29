Packed programme of acts arranged for Sewerby Hall’s Orangery Concerts in July

The first Orangery Concert of the month, on Thursday, July 7 at 2pm to 3pm, is the Driffield Ukulele Band. Photo submitted

The first concert of the month, on Thursday, July 7 at 2pm to 3pm, is the Driffield Ukulele Band.

Listen, sing, tap your feet and rattle your jewellery to this fantastic band, covering a wide range of music, including pop, folk and country, jazz and blues, and contemporary rock.

On Sunday, July 10, Que Vive Duo will play a piano duet at 2pm to 3.15pm. The duo are two ex-music teachers who have been playing piano duets for over 20 years, chiefly at stately homes.

On Thursday, July 14, at 2pm to 3pm, Eric Hart and Dorothy Greaves will perform their popular piano and vocal duo.

The Buckrose Concert Band will provide an afternoon of popular music and music from film, stage and TV on Sunday, July 17 between 2pm and 4pm.

The band is a not-for-profit community wind band, consisting of woodwind, brass and percussion sections.

Aidan returns on Thursday, July 21 at 2pm to 3pm with Music with a Smile. Accompanying himself on button accordion, he will deliver a selection of songs and tunes in his own style, with the occasional surprise. Aidan’s influences include the Irish ballad bands such as The Dubliners and others from the British Isles and beyond.

On Sunday, July 24, Helen Drewery will provide an afternoon of piano-based music.

Helen, a classically trained freelance pianist and private piano teacher based in Pocklington, has considerable experience as both a soloist and accompanist.

The Furness Music Centre Community Orchestra and Choir will perform on Monday, July 25. This is a charity providing opportunities for all people across the Furness area to play together in orchestras and chambers groups, and sing together in a choir. The performance is between 2pm and 3pm.

Louise Sanderson will play on the last Thursday of the month, on July 28, at 2pm.

Louise leads the orchestra for Hull Choral Union and plays first violin in the orchestras for East Riding County Choir and Hull Bach Choir.

To round off an entertaining July, the Ad Hoc Singers will play on Sunday, 31 July 31 from 2pm, delighting the audience will their wide-ranging repertoire that encompasses church music, musical theatre and popular classics.