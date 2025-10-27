Paul Weller announces 2026 return to Scarborough Open Air Theatre

Paul Weller - Image: Dean Chalkley ,Parlophone,music,

British music icon Paul Weller has today announced he is heading to the Yorkshire coast next summer for an unmissable headline show.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The legendary singer-songwriter will take to the stage at TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday June 12, promising a night of timeless songs and unforgettable energy.

Weller’s 2026 show marks a welcome return to the UK’s biggest open air concert arena, following his incredible sold-out show there in 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 31 via ticketmaster.co.uk and scarboroughopenairtheatre.com.

Over the course of a career which extends five decades, the songs of Paul Weller are woven into the tapestry of British music. His body of work totals 28 studio albums – eight which have topped the UK charts – together with several BRIT and Ivor Novello Awards.

With The Jam, Weller, Bruce Foxton and Rick Buckler achieved instant success with their 1977 debut single In The City. The album with which it shared its title has come to be regarded alongside Never Mind The Bollocks and London Calling as one of the musical lodestones of the punk era.

After dissolving The Jam at the peak of their powers, Weller – still only 22 – swiftly re-emerged alongside keyboard player Mick Talbot in The Style Council resulting in a string of hits that included Shout To The Top and My Ever Changing Moods – songs that Weller regularly plays to this day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a solo artist, Weller forged his own path with acclaimed albums including Wild Wood and Stanley Road, which helped shape a new era of British guitar music. His creative restlessness has continued into the 21st century with records like 22 Dreams, On Sunset, and his latest album 66 (2024) – a vibrant, life-affirming work that reaffirms his enduring influence and commitment to artistic progression.

Julian Murray, of Scarborough OAT promoters Cuffe and Taylor, said: “I’m delighted we are able to bring Paul Weller back to Scarborough OAT – he has had such a huge influence on British music and is a true icon.

“His last show here in 2024 was part of an incredible weekend of music, and we can expect more of the same when he returns in 2026. I’m looking forward to this being one of the highlights of the summer.”