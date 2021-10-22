The annual autumn festival Autumn Daze returns to Peasholm Park next week.

Autumn Daze will be at the park on Wednesday October 27, from 10am - 3pm.

Activities at the free festival will include marshmallow toasting, face painting, a scavenger hunt, fire starting and bush craft demonstrations, as well as other activities.

Vicki Jones, Scarborough Borough Council events and venues manager said: “We’re delighted to see Autumn Daze returning to the beautiful setting of Peasholm Park.

“With spectacular colours, leaves to kick through and wildlife busy getting ready for the colder months, autumn in the great outdoors never fails to disappoint. So wrap up warm and rediscover your sense of adventure by exploring everything our festival has to offer adventurers of all ages.”

Also, residents and visitors can enjoy a moonlit walk around Peasholm Park at a new event. Moonlight on the Lake will take place on Friday October 29 from 5.30-7.30pm.