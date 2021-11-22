Peasholm Park is to host the fifth community lantern parade.

Scarborough Community Lantern Parade will be at Peasholm Park on Friday November 26, and will pass through the park at 5.30pm.

The parade will then make its way over to Scarborough Open Air Theatre, where it will open the Scarborough Sparkle event.

The parade has been put on by Animated Objects theatre company with the support of Scarborough Borough Council. They have been working with local community groups to make feature lanterns.

Dawn Dyson- Threadgold, Creative Director at Animated Objects, said: “This is the fifth year we have run a parade in the beautiful setting of Peasholm park and it is a magical night for all involved and a great start to the festive season. Huge thanks to the organisations involved and Scarborough Borough council.”

Organisations taking part include Girlguiding, Scarborough Community Choir, NHS, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service, The Wave Project and The Rainbow Centre.

Each organisation has a large feature lantern to represent them along with smaller lanterns.