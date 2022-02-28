Play Review by Mike Sheldon: Shirley Valentine at Bridlington’s Spotlight Theatre

Sasha Walker Allen showed no fear during her performance. Photo submitted

Spotlight Theatre’s choice of Willy Russell’s superbly written play Shirley Valentine started their drama year with a magnificent flourish.

I’ve always felt that the play, presented as a monologue, works rather better than the film, leaving the hard work to the actor and our imaginations.

Sasha Walker Allen as Shirley, however, showed no fear at the daunting task ahead of her – single-handedly keeping us entranced and entertained for over two hours – and remembering an entire script.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sasha’s performance was a real tour de force. She positively inhabited all the people she portrayed, especially Shirley, keeping up the excellent Scouse accent. Photo submitted.

With no other characters to interact with, Shirley addresses her kitchen wall as she prepares her husband’s tea of “chips ’n’ egg” and examines the people she and her husband have become.

She wonders what happened to her life and whether she has the courage to break free and go to Greece for a fortnight – and how she will tell her husband.

Eventually making it to Greece, Shirley finds the happiness and self-confidence that she had somehow lost in the daily routine of family life and decides to stay.

Sasha’s performance was a real tour de force. She positively inhabited all the people she portrayed, especially Shirley, keeping up the excellent Scouse accent and imbuing each person with their own character and accent – even “Wall” and “Rock”.

Each of her comic punchlines was timed to perfection and the poignant observations were delivered with due dignity and wistfulness.

We weren’t given the chance for our minds to wander as she moved swiftly from one anecdote to the next pondering, taking us all along for the ride.

Congratulations to the scenery makers and backstage crew, evoking the Liverpool kitchen and the Greek beach perfectly.

They were well dressed with furniture and props from the correct period and the simple lighting was most effective, with good sound effects completing the picture. The scene changes were well managed by the efficient stage crew.

This was top quality live theatre, right on our doorstep.