Playground Proms music shows set to be performed at four schools in the Bridlington area
The Playground Proms music in schools programme will be in the area after it received further Arts Council funding.
The Proms is an initiative from comedy string quartet Graffiti Classics, which sees it perform live, interactive educational classical music shows in school playgrounds.
On Tuesday, June 25, the Playground Proms will be at Flamborough Primary; Burlington Junior, and Martongate Primary schools, while on Wednesday, June 26, Bay Primary will host a performance.
Inspired by the iconic BBC Promenade Concerts, Playground Proms was originally developed in 2021 as a way to perform during Covid-19 social distancing restrictions and began as a collaboration with Cumbria Music Hub, which gives children and young people in the area access to music, supported by Arts Council England.
Cathal Ó Dúill, from Playground Proms, said: “We are so pleased to be able to take Playground Proms to even more school children in 2024 and are very grateful to Arts Council England for their support.
"We believe classical music can be enjoyed by everyone and the response to both our schools’ workshops and performances in the local communities show this.
"All our audiences really enjoy the music being presented in a new and fresh way and we hope this can go some way to show there is interest from the public and classical music should be invested in. We can’t wait to hit the road!’’
