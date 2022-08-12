Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filey Emergency Services Fun Day will take place from 11am until 4pm on Sunday August 21 at Filey Sports Field, Clarence Drive. North Yorkshire Police will be teaming up with firefighters from North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service as well as the Institute of Advanced Motorists to provide the advice. Those providing advice for the emergency services will also be offering first-hand accounts from situations they’ve been called to which will expose risks and dangers of driving.

Allan Skilbeck, event coordinator and police volunteer, said: “Many young people learn to drive as soon as they are old enough to do so.

“Passing your driving test is a great feeling, but it is not a licence to drive as you please.

Police to give advice to young drivers at Filey Emergency Services event

“When you get behind the wheel of a car you are not only responsible for your own safety, but the safety of your passengers and other road users.

“That is a responsibility you need to take seriously.”

There will also be advice on driving experience courses provided by the Institute of Advanced Motorists for those under the age of 17.

The event is free to attend, and will also feature Filey Lifeboat Station as well as other emergency service providers.