The new, free table tennis space which has opened inside The Brunswick in Scarborough.

Visitors to the town centre will be able to take a break from shopping to serve and rally their way through free games of table tennis – whether customers are looking to display their competitive edge or have a more relaxing time.

Stephen Marriott, Centre Manager at The Brunswick, said: "It is a great sport that anyone can play, no matter age or ability and we hope that by providing this facility within the centre it will not only attract more visitors into The Brunswick, but also encourage people to get active."

The Ping Pong Parlour pop-up is available now at The Brunswick in unit 12, next to Trespass and includes three tables available for public use seven days a week, free of charge.

It includes three table tennis tables and the bats and balls needed to play.

Bats and balls are also provided, so players can simply just turn up and play without the need to book in advance.

The pop-ups are a nationwide initiative from Table Tennis England designed to increase participation.

Jade Griffiths, Partnerships and Insight Officer at Table Tennis England, said: "Pop-up Ping Pong Parlours form part of our vision to inspire people to get active and lead happier, healthier lifestyles by introducing table tennis into the places they already spend time in their everyday lives.

"The project has seen great success, with the project seeing nearly 50 Parlours popping up nationwide at its peak, and we are very excited to bring the project back to The Brunswick!"