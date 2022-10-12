Popular art adventure 'Grue' returns to Scarborough's Old Parcels Office this winter

Jen Burdon, producing intern at Arcade, works on the installation in 2021 - Picture Credit: Charlotte Graham

The innovative event, which is geared for families, is a fun holiday activity, inspiring young and old alike to think about the environment.

Built by the community and made entirely out of recycled and repurposed materials, the project sends out a clear message about what is possible with a bit of imagination and old cardboard - inspiring people to think differently about packaging and waste this Christmas.

This alternative Christmas experience takes place inside the world of Grue where something strange is happening - and families will need to work together to figure out what.

Magical sustainable Christmas experience opening in Scarborough - Picture Credit Charlotte Graham

Free workshops to build the immersive world of Grue open on Saturday October 22 from 10am–2pm and the installation opens to the general public on Saturday December 3, and runs until Christmas.

Grue is designed by Scarborough artist, Steve Wintercroft - who has created work with Sir Paul McCartney, Bjork and Tracey Emin in the past and is produced by local arts charity, ARCADE.

The production is supported by Yorkshire Coast BID.

Grue had a hugely successful pilot year in 2021, with over 300 people taking part to build it and a further 1500 people visiting the installation.

Picture Shows Shannon Barker, trainee Producer, with the sculpture of a reindeer - Picture Credit Charlotte Graham

It was featured in the national press as well as on BBC Radio 4.

This year the team wants to engage more people throughout the process - and they need help from Scarborough’s community to do it.

All are welcome to join drop-in build days where ARCADE will turn recycled card into something magical, although children under 12 will need to be accompanied by a parent or carer.

No previous experience is required, only a willingness to try something new and to get involved.

The creations will become part of the magical land of Grue which willbe open to visitors on weekends and school holidays from December 3.

Full details and dates are available on the ARCADE website at www.hello-arcade.com/grue.

ARCADE Co-Director Rach Drew said: “We are so excited to be working on this ambitious, alternative Christmas experience with Scarborough-based partners.

"It’s a fantastic opportunity for interested community members to get involved, use their creativity while learning from Steve, a world class artist.

"At a time when finances are very squeezed, our Pay As You Feel ticket means everyone can experience Grue.’

Artist Steve Wintercroft has been running creative projects for the last twenty years, he said: “It’s been brilliant working in Scarborough on such a large and ambitious project.

"Grue highlights the transformative power of creativity and explores what can be achieved with an empty space and a belief that we are all creative.

"We hope the work inspires children and their families to experiment with their Christmas packaging and think creatively about materials we usually regard as rubbish.”

Sally Gorham, Chair of the Old Parcels Office said: “It’s fantastic to be working with community producing company, ARCADE and Steven Wintercroft.