Popular Bridlington food festival set to return this August with more than 30 stalls

This august Bridlington’s popular food festival will be back for the second time, with more than 30 stalls showcasing the best Yorkshire produce and eateries.
By Claudia Bowes
Published 10th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th Aug 2023, 17:31 BST

Due to the sell out success of the first event, round two of Bridlington’s food festival is set to take place on August 20.

The festival will also see the return of the first timers who went down a storm, such as Two Tossers pizzas and Arnolds Fisheries

The event has been created by local businesswoman Angela Langton, owner of Angela Bare.

The first ever Bridlington Food Festival in 30 years was a resounding success, with most stalls selling out at 1pm. Photos courtesy of Richard BaconThe first ever Bridlington Food Festival in 30 years was a resounding success, with most stalls selling out at 1pm. Photos courtesy of Richard Bacon
The first ever Bridlington Food Festival in 30 years was a resounding success, with most stalls selling out at 1pm. Photos courtesy of Richard Bacon
    Her parents were former market stallholders for 30 years on the King Street site.

    She said: “My dad used to organise some great events down on King Street in his capacity as chairman. Sadly my parents have both passed away and left a gap on the once thriving market.

    "I want to bring something back to King Street. I remember the days when the market was buzzing and I worked with my parents growing up.

    “All the stalls on the first event sold out so as a result we have expanded the second event with different stalls coming this time.

    The Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor John Arthur and Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur visited the previous food festival. Photos courtesy of Richard Bacon.The Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor John Arthur and Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur visited the previous food festival. Photos courtesy of Richard Bacon.
    The Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor John Arthur and Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur visited the previous food festival. Photos courtesy of Richard Bacon.

    “French patisserie, Indian food, breweries and award winning flapjack to name just a few of what the second festival will have to offer. We are also doing one in September and October.”

    “I have just been given the all clear for the grand finale November 19 in conjunction with light switch on. There is already a lot of work going into that one for a Christmas finale.”

    The festival will take place on King Street, Bridlington, on August 20 and starts at 9:30am until all has sold out.

