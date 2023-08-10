Due to the sell out success of the first event, round two of Bridlington’s food festival is set to take place on August 20.

The festival will also see the return of the first timers who went down a storm, such as Two Tossers pizzas and Arnolds Fisheries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event has been created by local businesswoman Angela Langton, owner of Angela Bare.

The first ever Bridlington Food Festival in 30 years was a resounding success, with most stalls selling out at 1pm. Photos courtesy of Richard Bacon

Most Popular

Her parents were former market stallholders for 30 years on the King Street site.

She said: “My dad used to organise some great events down on King Street in his capacity as chairman. Sadly my parents have both passed away and left a gap on the once thriving market.

"I want to bring something back to King Street. I remember the days when the market was buzzing and I worked with my parents growing up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All the stalls on the first event sold out so as a result we have expanded the second event with different stalls coming this time.

The Mayor of Bridlington, Councillor John Arthur and Mayoress Mrs Diane Arthur visited the previous food festival. Photos courtesy of Richard Bacon.

“French patisserie, Indian food, breweries and award winning flapjack to name just a few of what the second festival will have to offer. We are also doing one in September and October.”

“I have just been given the all clear for the grand finale November 19 in conjunction with light switch on. There is already a lot of work going into that one for a Christmas finale.”