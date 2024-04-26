Popular Bridlington Kite Festival set to feature some of the world's largest inflatables to take place next month

The Bridlington Kite Festival returns on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at Sewerby Fields. Photo: Yorkshire Post/Tony Johnson.

Some of the world’s largest inflatable kites will take to the skies above the dramatic cliffs for the popular annual festival.

Taking place on Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19, kites of all descriptions, sizes and colours will take to the air for two days of aerial displays over Sewerby Fields.

Year on year, internationally renowned experts return to the East Yorkshire coast to provide spectacular displays for thousands of spectators over the weekend.

Alongside the kites, there will be food and drink stalls, fairground rides, face painting and children's entertainment, making it an action-packed, fun-filled festival for all the family.

A spokesperson said: “There will be professional demonstrations and visitors can get involved, with kites available for loan during supervised sessions.

"Organised by the Visit East Yorkshire Events Team, the festival is one of several major events across East Yorkshire each year that helps to boost the local economy.

"The event is held in partnership with The Northern Kite Group, which formed in 1978, and has members across the country.

"The festival will run from 10am to 5pm both days and is free to attend. Visitors can arrive on the land train which runs between Sewerby Hall and East Riding Leisure Bridlington every half an hour.”