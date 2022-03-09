Popular Hinge Centre Charity Ball returns in September following lockdown lay-off

The Hinge Centre Ball will be held at the Spa on Saturday, September 10.

The Hinge Centre’s annual Charity Ball will take place on Saturday, September 10.

The event will include a three course meal, a fundraising raffle and auction, and live entertainment at the end of the evening, which starts at 6.30pm.

A spokesperson for The Hinge Centre said: “This event is one of our most important fundraising events, allowing us to generate additional funds that go towards keeping the services we provide our local community going strong.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s also a really great networking evening for residents, business owners and agencies. It’s obviously a fun night too!

“People can buy tickets individually or book tables of 8 and 10 with a discounted rate (Individual Tickets £35, Table of eight £260, Table of 10 £300).