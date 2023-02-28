The six foot by two foot tables will be set out around Bridlington Spa during the popular event.

The inaugural Pride was an outstanding success last year with the Bridlington Spa packed throughout the day and the various stalls were very busy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Bridlington Pride spokesperson said: “The cost of a stall is £60 per each 6x2 foot table.

Groups can now book a stall at this year’s Bridlington Pride on Saturday, July 1.

Most Popular

“There is limited availability for electricity on the stalls and this will cost an additional £15.

"We have the Spa available from Friday, June 30 between 5pm and 6pm for set up – anything left in the hall overnight is done so at the owner's own risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People can also set up from 9am to 10.30am on Saturday, July 1.

"If you are still interested and available please let us know by email. We will then send out contracts. We will require copies of PLI insurance and payments by mid-May.

“Organising Pride, alongside running a youth group and the Silver Pride group takes a lot of work and time and we would love to hear from anyone interested in helping to organise or sponsor the event.”

The first Pride event delivered a packed day of entertainment with Andy Train of Interpride keeping the crowd enthralled as the compere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year it is hoped that a Pride Parade will take place.

Bridlington Pride is working with East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s Coastal Team to organise a parade along the seafront.

At a meeting held last month Sarah Kemp, co-chair at Bridlington Pride, said: “Bridlington Pride can now proudly announce that it is working with the ERYC Coastal Team to organise a parade along the seafront and possibly arrange a food-court area outside the Spa.”

Email Sarah Kemp at [email protected] to book a stall at the event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad