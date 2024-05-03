Preparations have begun for 'unmissable' Puffin Festival near Bridlington
The annual event will take place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2.
There will be drop-in activities at the ‘Puffin HQ’ where people can get crafty; guided seabird walks through Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve; wildlife cruises from North Landing in a coble; interactive stories; the Creation Station where you can make a collage using recycled materials; and twilight walks as the sun goes down.
A spokesperson said: “After spending winter out at sea, puffins are returning to their summer breeding grounds on Yorkshire’s coast.
"Our Flamborough Cliffs nature reserve is one of the few places you can see puffins on the UK mainland. So, join us for the first weekend in June when we’ll be celebrating the return of Yorkshire’s colourful clifftop characters.
"With unmissable wildlife watching boat trips, guided walks and other family friendly wildlife activities, Yorkshire Puffin Festival is the best way to get your wild summer off to a flying start!
"There’s a unique opportunity to sail aboard a traditional coble boat for an hour to spot seals, dolphins and Yorkshire's spectacular seabirds.
"These trips are dependent on weather and may be cancelled if conditions are unfavourable.”
People can leave their cars at Flamborough's North Landing car park (YO15 1BJ, charges apply).
Go to tinyurl.com/yc7apmj5 for further information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.