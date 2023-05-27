Preparations near Bridlington are underway for the Flamborough Flower Pot Festival following last years 'great success'
The village is set to host the second Flamborough Flower Pot Festival (FFPF) from Saturday, June 3 to Friday, June 30.
There was also a session at the village library involving older residents.
All residents in Flamborough have been invited to make models, weird and wonderful, big or small, out of plant pots and display them outside their properties.
Many entries have already been submitted, including: pirates, ‘time lords’, animals, fairies and cartoon characters.
Julie Sanders, chairperson of FFPF, said: “Last year we held our first festival and it was a great success, attracting many visitors from far afield and press and TV coverage.
“Last year’s event was just for fun but this year we are hoping to raise funds to support Flamborough Pre-School.
"This year, alongside the Google map that can be scanned by a mobile using a barcode on the posters, there will be a printed Flamborough Village Trail Map.
"Maps will be sold at several outlets, including local shops and cafes, and will cost £2.
"The committee has been very busy preparing for the FFPF with fundraising events and raffles to ensure that the festival is a success.”
Go to the FFPF Facebook page or www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/flamboroughflowerpotfestival to find out more and to donate.