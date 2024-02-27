Prestigious beach angling championship to take place in and around Bridlington this weekend

The European Open Beach Championship will take place this weekend. Photo courtesy of East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The three-day beach fishing competition will take place from Friday March 1 to Sunday March 3, stretching from the north end of North Marine Promenade, Bridlington, to Pilot Jetty at Spurn Point.

There will be prizes and fishing equipment to be won, and competitors will be able to pick up experiences, tactics, skills and techniques from fellow enthusiasts.

Exhibitors will also be on hand to offer expert advice and great offers on their products.

The popular Flattie Bash warm-up event will kick-start a full weekend of angling. The event is take place on Friday, March 1, with over 300 anglers taking part.

This catch-and-release event will be held between Fraisthorpe and Hornsea, with fishing times between 10am and 2pm.

Flattie Bash tickets are priced at £10 per person (cash only) with registration taking place on the day at Hornsea Floral Hall from 7am – 9.15am.

Councillor Nick Coultish, portfolio holder for culture, leisure and tourism at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are proud to host this prestigious angling competition on our beautiful coastline and the 30th anniversary event should the biggest and best yet.

"We look forward to welcoming visitors from across the UK & Europe to our region and providing the local visitor economy with a timely boost during the early part of the year.”

Visit the European Open Beach Championship website for more information about the competition, .