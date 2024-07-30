Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The final few tickets have been released for an unforgettable evening with award-winning actor Thomas Turgoose.

Thomas, who shot to fame in Shane Meadows’ This Is England, will take part in a Q&A at Grimsby Town FC’s Blundell Park on Friday, August 2.

The event also includes live music from local artists and a fish and chip meal from Oliver Bros Fish Merchants of Grimsby as well as a raffle and a live auction for prizes worth thousands of pounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prizes up for grabs include the latest Umbro Grimsby home top, VIP tickets to Hull’s Live by The Yard Festival, and Sheffield’s Rock N Roll Circus headlined by Richard Hawley, Becky Hill, and Milburn. There will also be signed This Is England merchandise.

Prizes worth thousands of pounds confirmed as final tickets released for Thomas Turgoose NSPCC fundraiser.

You could win a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle and an ASUS Chromebookprovided by YouTuber Gadget Joe, stylish Hunter wellies, Meanforme shoes.

Tom Grennan tour tickets will also be on offer along with his latest signed album as well as tickets to see the Sherlocks and Shed Seven in Hull, Andrew Cushin tickets at Docks in Grimsby, and tour tickets for Lloyd Griffith.

Generous local donors have also contributed a beer hamper from Docks Bar, a cinema trip for four, 4-ball golf sessions at both Laceby Manor and Ashby Decoy, and This Is England special edition trainers as owned by Turgoose himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Guests could also win a tiger feeding experience at Lincolnshire Wildlife Centre, signature bracelets from Daniela Draper, £50 Tapas vouchers from PAL or a country food voucher from The Royal Oak.

Throughout the evening, Thomas will share stories from his celebrated career, his cherished memories of growing up in East Marsh, and his enduring love for Grimsby and its football team. This special night aims to raise vital funds for the NSPCC and the Shalom Youth Centre, a place close to Thomas’s heart.

Thomas Turgoose said: “I can’t wait for Friday and it’s going to be a really special evening. Growing up in East Marsh, I’m aware of just how important the NSPCC and the Shalom Youth Centre is to the local area.

“I’ve been blown away by the raffle and auction prizes. The businesses in North East Lincolnshire have really got behind the event and have donated some incredible gifts for the cause and I thank them enormously. I frequent these businesses all the time, and I’m so pleased and proud they’re behind us!”