The Hinge Centre has now started a fundraising initiative with lottery manager ‘Your Charity Lottery’ and will be using funds raised through the lottery to give back to the Bridlington community, supporting those suffering from social and financial deprivation.

Participants will have the chance to win up to £10,00 through a weekly draw and all who sign up prior to December 9 will be entered into a draw to win an Amazon Fire 7 tablet.

Jo Sanders-Potts, Chief Executive at The Hinge, said:

Chance to win big with launch of new fundraising lottery created by The Hinge Centre in Bridlington

“Fundraising can be quite challenging, so being able to offer a unique way to fundraise is an excellent way to capture a new audience and hopefully give them something back in return in the form of a prize.

Setting up a lottery holds a lot of costs and red tape, so knowing about ‘Your Charity Lottery’ we decided to contact them regarding a partnership.

We became a beneficiary, so we can now offer a lottery with no risk or hassle, and it’s a way for our supporters to help us raise valuable funds at affordable weekly amounts with the chance of becoming a jackpot prize winner”.

The draw will be £1 a week per game number and with 82 prizes each week players have a chance of winning big while supporting a local charity.

