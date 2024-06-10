Radio York to air poem by Scarborough man

By Alan HeselgraveContributor
Published 10th Jun 2024, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
BBC radio York are scheduled to airr a poem written by a Scarborough man Alan Heselgrave on Saturday night.note-0

The poem, "Hairy Bob", Is about a mythical monster who lived in a cave in Scarborough hundreds of years ago.

But he's been seen more regularly in recent times. His cave was part of the castle's cliffs until the reshaping was carried out in the late nineteenth century. This was to make way for Marine Drive.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hairy Bob's cave was dislodged from the cliffs to tumble down to where it rests at the moment at the base of the cliffs. This is why Hairy Bob is haunting the North Bay, he's constantly looking for his cave - which he'll never find. S

If you would like to listen to the poem it's being aired on BBC radio York on Saturday night between 6-8pm. Not to be missed!

Related topics:YorkBBCScarboroughNorth Bay