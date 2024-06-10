Radio York to air poem by Scarborough man
BBC radio York are scheduled to airr a poem written by a Scarborough man Alan Heselgrave on Saturday night.note-0
The poem, "Hairy Bob", Is about a mythical monster who lived in a cave in Scarborough hundreds of years ago.
But he's been seen more regularly in recent times. His cave was part of the castle's cliffs until the reshaping was carried out in the late nineteenth century. This was to make way for Marine Drive.
Hairy Bob's cave was dislodged from the cliffs to tumble down to where it rests at the moment at the base of the cliffs. This is why Hairy Bob is haunting the North Bay, he's constantly looking for his cave - which he'll never find. S