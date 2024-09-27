Remarkable Arts is back in Bridlington with two new musical opportunities for community

On Sunday, October 27, at 10:30am, in the Bridlington Community Hub on 2A Marshall Avenue, there will be a Signing Choir Taster Session. This event will be followed a week later by the Kids Pop Choir, launching on Sunday, November 3, 10am, for ages 8 and above.

Bridlington-based Remarkable Arts has organised two brand new, unique music opportunities to the town this Autumn.

On Sunday, October 27, at 10:30am, in the Bridlington Community Hub on 2A Marshall Avenue, there will be a Signing Choir Taster Session using Makaton based sign language and fab, feel good popular songs – delivered by the Remarkable Arts team.

The group is open to anyone aged 16 and over, plus children accompanied by an adult.

This event will be followed a week later by the Kids Pop Choir, launching on Sunday, November 3, 10am, for ages 8 and above.

There’s no audition to join, the children will work with a professional team of vocal coaches & musicians, in a fun, encouraging environment.

Course director, Mark Howley, said: "Our Signing Choir is perfect for you, if you love music, and have an interest in learning some signing, in an informal setting.

"It's very relaxed, and an opportunity to come together and learn something different. Our new kids choir is also very exciting.

"We have a good track record of running children’s choirs – with our children’s rock choirs reaching 60+ members in the past.

“We’ve had a break for a couple of years, and we’re now keen to get back, working with the talented, enthusiastic kids of the town, helping to develop all those skills we know music-making can encourage, plus having a lot of fun along the way!"

Pre-registration is required for both groups, and take-up has already been good, with numbers limited.

The Signing Choir Taster session costs £4.50 per person, while the Kids Pop Choir is an ongoing club, and sessions are £5.50, or £4.50 per session when booked as a block of six.

Any interested party can contact Remarkable Arts on 07943 276496 or visit their website at remarkablearts.net to secure a place on either, or with any queries.

On the website there is also information on the Remarkable Rock Choir which holds events in Bridlington on a regular basis, including the popular “Rock the Priory”.

The new term starts in Bridlington on Thursday, October 10 from 7:30pm at Emmanuel Church on Cardigan Road.

Visit www.remarkablearts.net/remarkable-rock to find out more about the Bridlington sessions.