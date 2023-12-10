REVIEW: Bridlington’s Winter Woodland was a ‘twinkling spectacle of festive joy and sparkles’

Bridlington’s Sewerby Hall is hosting a magical Winter Woodland this December, and Bridlington Free Press reporter Claudia Bowes went along to their opening weekend to see what this year's event had in store.

Sewerby Hall's Winter Woodland had a glittering success on its opening weekend.

The Winter Woodland at Sewerby Hall has become a Christmas tradition in Bridlington, with every year getting bigger and better than the last.

When I arrived at the Hall on December 9 the weather was typically British, with strong winds and drizzle welcoming us. The weather did not put a dampener on anyone’s spirits however, and the air was thick with anticipation.

To begin with we were led through to the beautifully festive Courtyard of Sewerby Hall, where there were a number of stalls with refreshments, christmas wreaths and toys on offer.

Candy Cane Lane was a fabulous way to start the trail.

The start of the walk was a glowing Candy Cane Lane full of larger than life lights. This led us to a glowing giant bauble, the perfect palace to get a twinkling photo with your loved ones.

We walked past Santa's sleigh and a cluster of sparkling Christmas trees, and began to amble through the woodland where the trees had been lit up in festive colours.

There was an interactive play area full of shimmering lights, with a number of games and puzzles for parents to get involved with too.

In the centre of the trail was a fire pit for toasting marshmallows and a stall filled with festive treats and hot chocolate, a pretty pitstop before we progressed to the end of the trail- the lightshow.

The giant bauble was the best place to get a photo together.

A number of Christmas characters collected individual groups and took them to the show. Our festive guide was a beautiful fairy who brought us to the front of the historic house, teaching us some ‘Christmas magic’ on the way.

The lightshow was the highlight of the night, with mesmerising lights swirling across Sewerby Hall in time with some fabulous Christmas music, getting the whole group in the holiday spirit.

Glittering disco balls were hung in the surrounding trees which cast shimmering sparkles across the canopy.

Colourful lights bathed the front of the house and the grande finale even included a few pyrotechnics.

Even the Hall's famous Monkey Puzzle Trees were bathed in colourful light.

I was buzzing with excitement after the lightshow had finished, upon which we made our way back to the house and were then able to look around each of the rooms - all festively decorated.

We finally returned to the Courtyard where a bite to eat, some Baileys hot chocolate and a nice sit down were definitely needed.

The whole trail was a twinkling spectacle of festive joy and sparkles, and I made my way home with Christmas spirit keeping me warm- or possibly a bit too much Baileys!

I would recommend the Sewerby Winter Woodland to everyone- from romantic couples to children of all ages. However, bear in mind that you must get wrapped up warm because the event is outdoors and the weather is changeable.

The Christmas themed stalls were a welcome addition to this year's festivities.

The Winter Woodland is now taking place on selected nights until December 22, although availability is limited.