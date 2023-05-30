News you can trust since 1882
Ryedale Folk Museum to host exhibition showcasing work of celebrated rag rug artists

A new exhibition has launched at Ryedale Folk Museum exploring the art of celebrated rag rug artists Lewis and Louisa Creed.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 30th May 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 12:37 BST
Rag rug, Italian landscape, by Louisa Creed.Rag rug, Italian landscape, by Louisa Creed.
Rag rug, Italian landscape, by Louisa Creed.

Between them, the married couple created more than 400 original and creative artworks using recycled materials.

Now, a dozen are on display at the museum until Sunday July 9.

It began 35 years ago when Louisa first saw a traditional rag rug in a museum.

Rag rugs have been created within the homes of the everyday people of Great Britain for centuries.

    Embellishing a piece of textile with loops made from recycled fabric was a very practical response to poverty and need.

    But, by the 1980s, it was in decline.

    Fearing that she had encountered a dying artform, Louisa decided to have a go herself.

    Events Co-ordinator Rosie Barrett said: “We’re absolutely delighted to be able to share these beautiful artworks from our collection.

    “Lewis and Louisa’s rugs show us the artistic potential to be found within simple recycled materials."At a time when so many people are looking for creative ways to reuse and recycle, it’s wonderful to be able to showcase the couple’s wall hangings – and hopefully inspire visitors too!

    “From Rags to Rugs’ reminds us that rag rugs can be wonderful works of art, offering almost endless design possibilities.”

    The exhibition, which is free to visit, is on display in the art gallery at Ryedale Folk Museum until Sunday 9 July.

    Visit www.ryedalefolkmuseum.co.uk for more information.

    In July, a new book by Louisa Creed also launches: My Rag Rug Life, with a foreword by Mark Hearld, published by Rylett Press.

