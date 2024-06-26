Sarah Millican: Everything you need to know about tonight's Bridlington Spa show

Comedy sensation Sarah Millican is set to perform at Bridlington Spa tonight (June 26).

South Shields-born Sarah Millican followed an unusual path to fame. Left unexpectedly by her husband in 2004, she moved back home with her parents and started taking writing workshops as an outlet for processing her emotions.

Her first ever stand-up gig was in a Newcastle pub called The Dog & Parrot, which had a fringe theatre upstairs. Although she had no idea what she was doing, Millican drew on the pain of her failed marriage and connected with the audience- from then on, she was hooked on live comedy.

The event will start at 8pm.

Bridlington Spa does not offer on-site parking.

There are three pay & display car parks within 10 minutes walking distance of the venue. The nearest being Langdale Wharf.

Alternatively, there is on-street parking close to the venue.

There are a small number of disabled bays down the slipway north of Bridlington Spa. They offer both stepped and step-free access to the building; step-free access requires users to return to the top of the inclined slip road, turning left and along South Marine Drive to the main entrance to the south end of the venue.

Certain items may be prohibited from being brought into the venue, such as bottles, cans, food and drink, cameras, recording equipment or any item that may potentially be used as a weapon. If in doubt, please check with the venue prior to attending.

As is required by law, the venue operates a no smoking policy. The use of e-cigarettes and vaping is also prohibited.