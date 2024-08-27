Scampston Hall hosts annual autumn Plant Fair on Sunday September 8

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scampston Walled Garden is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated Autumn Plant Fair, taking place on Sunday September 8, from 10am to 3pm. A fantastic day out for garden enthusiasts and those new to gardening too, the event promises a day filled with fabulous plants, knowledgeable stallholders and engaging talks, making it the perfect autumn outing for everyone.

With over 25 stallholders participating, visitors will have the opportunity to explore a diverse range of plants, garden accessories, and expert advice. Whether you're looking to add something special to your garden or simply enjoy a leisurely day out, the Autumn Plant Fair offers something for everyone.

Highlights of the day include:

Plants!: The real highlight of the day is the fantastic display of plants and accessories from our carefully selected, expert nurseries.

Free Garden Tours & Talks: Enjoy complimentary tours and talks led by our expert gardeners. Learn the art of apple pruning and get a hands-on demonstration of seasonal propagation techniques.

Live Music: The event will be accompanied by live performances from the wonderful Malton White Star Band, providing a lively and joyful atmosphere.

Food & Refreshments: Delicious drinks and refreshments available out on the field, or take a break in our Pantry Café.

Scampston Plant Sales: Don’t miss our plant sales area, where you might just find an exclusive Plant Fair offer!

Scampston Walled Garden

‘Scampston’s Plant Fairs have grown over the years; we have a fantastic selection of expert nurseries who know what the visitors at Scampston are looking for so we know everyone goes away happy! It is our favourite day of the year at the Walled Garden.’ Katie Spaven, Marketing & Visitor Services Manager

The best part? All of this is included in your standard garden admission, with no additional fee. It's a wonderful added bonus to your visit to the beautiful Scampston Walled Garden.

We invite everyone to join us for a day of gardening inspiration, education, and fun. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or just looking for a great day out, the Scampston Autumn Plant Fair is not to be missed!

For more information, visit Scampston Walled Garden’s website or contact our team at [email protected]