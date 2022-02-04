2. Scarborough Events 2022

On March 11, the Mayor and Mayoress will be hosting their Grand Charity Ball at Scarborough Spa. The event will be jointly hosted by current Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Eric Broadbent and Mrs Lynne Broadbent, former Mayor and Consort (2019 to 2021), Councillor Hazel Lynskey and Mr Mike Lynskey.

Photo: Scarborough Borough Council