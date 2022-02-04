Scarborough has many events happening this year!

Scarborough 2022: Here's what's happening in the town this year

Scarborough hosts an array of events throughout the year

By Louise Hollingsworth
Friday, 4th February 2022, 11:46 am
Updated Friday, 4th February 2022, 12:20 pm

From live music events, to sports and fossil festivals, Scarborough has it all.

Some of the events will be happening for the first time since Covid-19 struck.

Here's a guide to just some of the events happening in the town this year.

1. Scarborough Events 2022

Every Tuesday throughout February, the YMCA will be hosting Tim Tubbs Lunchtime Lectures about England's Great Houses!

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales

2. Scarborough Events 2022

On March 11, the Mayor and Mayoress will be hosting their Grand Charity Ball at Scarborough Spa. The event will be jointly hosted by current Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Eric Broadbent and Mrs Lynne Broadbent, former Mayor and Consort (2019 to 2021), Councillor Hazel Lynskey and Mr Mike Lynskey.

Photo: Scarborough Borough Council

Photo Sales

3. Scarborough Events 2022

On March 26 - 27, Scarborough Spa will be welcoming the Scarborough Punk Festival! The event is headlined by late '70s punk band The Skids, and will see many other punk bands too.

Photo: Scarborough Punk Festival

Photo Sales

4. Scarborough Events 2022

Sci-Fi Scarborough is coming to Scarborough Spa on April 9 - 10. For fans of all things science fiction!

Photo: Richard Ponter

Photo Sales
ScarboroughCovid-19
Next Page
Page 1 of 5