From live music events, to sports and fossil festivals, Scarborough has it all.
Some of the events will be happening for the first time since Covid-19 struck.
Here's a guide to just some of the events happening in the town this year.
1. Scarborough Events 2022
Every Tuesday throughout February, the YMCA will be hosting Tim Tubbs Lunchtime Lectures about England's Great Houses!
Photo: Richard Ponter
2. Scarborough Events 2022
On March 11, the Mayor and Mayoress will be hosting their Grand Charity Ball at Scarborough Spa. The event will be jointly hosted by current Mayor and Mayoress, Councillor Eric Broadbent and Mrs Lynne Broadbent, former Mayor and Consort (2019 to 2021), Councillor Hazel Lynskey and
Mr Mike Lynskey.
Photo: Scarborough Borough Council
3. Scarborough Events 2022
On March 26 - 27, Scarborough Spa will be welcoming the Scarborough Punk Festival! The event is headlined by late '70s punk band The Skids, and will see many other punk bands too.
Photo: Scarborough Punk Festival
4. Scarborough Events 2022
Sci-Fi Scarborough is coming to Scarborough Spa on April 9 - 10. For fans of all things science fiction!
Photo: Richard Ponter