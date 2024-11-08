Scarborough artist in collaborative exhibition at Land of Iron industrial museum

Kane Cunningham's exhibition at the Land of Iron runs until January 11

Newly-commissioned work by painter Kane Cunningham is currently on display at the Land of Iron in Skinningrove, north of Whitby.

The museum, situated on the original site of Loftus Mine, relates the history of ironstone mining in the region and also the broader industrial heritage of the region.

Titled ‘A Sense of Place’, the exhibition features new monochromatic images by the Scarborough artist which visually explores the coastline area of East Cleveland through its landscapes, geology and people, via a series of ten original etchings.

As part of the initiative, Mr. Cunningham also worked collaboratively with Year 6 pupils from St. Peter’s C of E Primary School in Brotton creating a large collage that illustrates changes to the region through time.

The collage is exhibited alongside the artist’s work in the museum’s Tom Leonard Gallery.

The body of artwork and the pupil’s collage are the result of the interpretation of photos taken by Cunningham and from the museum’s own archive, exploring the changes that have occurred both in the natural and social landscape, as a direct result of industry.

Teacher Miranda Foster, of St. Peter’s C of E Primary School, said: “We all really enjoyed taking part and there was a lot of energy in the classroom when they were completing the art work. Being a part of a joint project with Land of Iron and an established artist like Kane Cunningham was really worthwhile and something different for the children to experience.”

Mr Cunningham commented: “Like others who had visited this coastline, there was something different about the place, but identifying why it felt different was a challenge”, the former Westwood art school lecturer explained.

“There was a strong sense that something had happened here, and that over time, the community was living with and adapting to seismic changes that have had a generational impact.”

On first visiting Skinningrove in 1986 whilst on holiday in Whitby, he added: “I remember travelling over the tops from Staithes via Boulby Bank in a brown Ford Cortina and driving down the hill past pigeon lofts, boat sheds, and into a world of which I had never really encountered before.”

Cunningham also recalls seeing the work of the renowned documentary photographer Chris Killip and how those images made a lasting impression on him.

Marie Woods, Chief Executive of Land of Iron said: “One of our goals is to engage our community with the industrial heritage of the area.

“It has been incredibly exciting to see what has been produced and we can’t wait for visitors to the museum to see it for themselves.”

The project has been funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) administered by the Tees Valley Mayor and Combined Authority.

‘A Sense of Place’ at the Land of Iron, Skinningrove runs from until Saturday January 11 2025.

Admission is free with regular museum entrance.

Further details can be found at: landofiron.org.uk/whats-on/a-sense-of-place-kane-cunningham