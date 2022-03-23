Scarborough band The Feens 'surreal' experience ahead of supporting 'inspiration' The Kooks at Bridlington Spa

The Feens will be supporting the Kooks at their Bridlington Spa show. (Credit: Stewart Baxter).

The Feens will be supporting the Brighton band at their seaside show on Friday September 2.

Freddie Schmuck, vocalist and guitarist, said: “I met Adam and Sam before starting the band back in 2016. We were attending The Last Shadow Puppets gig at Brid Spa, as it happens. I already knew Sam through friends and we actually discussed playing music together and potentially starting a band.

“I suppose you could say that's where it all began, so it feels like this Kooks gig will be some mad full circle sort of feeling. But yeah, surreal and we're really looking forward to it. We've all grown up with The Kooks' music and that first album is huge for us as a band in terms of inspiration.”

The Feens had a big year last year, as they supported The Lathums, played at the Isle of Wight festival and headlined their own gig at Scarborough Spa.

The band consists of local lads Freddie Schmuck (vocals and guitar), Adam Lodge (vocals and bass guitar), Sam Dowling (lead guitar) and Perrie Bunton (drums)

The Kooks gig is the first of many announcements from the band for this year.

The Kooks will be releasing their new album ‘10 Tracks to Echo in The Dark’ on July 22.