Scarborough Castle will host an Easter Adventure Quest where families can join in on an ‘eggs-hilarating’ hunt around the grounds of the castle, as they find clues and take on challenges to complete their mission and claim their chocolate prize and adventurer’s certificate.

The Easter Adventure Quest is on every day of the school holidays, from Saturday April 1 to Sunday April 16.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlotte Hanson, Site Manager at English Heritage’s Scarborough Castle said: “This Easter Holiday visitors to Scarborough Castle can welcome Spring in with some outdoor fun with the whole family.

Family fun at Scarborough Castle this Easter.

Most Popular

"Follow the quest to discover the site’s secrets - all while on a challenge to win a chocolate reward!”

Visit https://www.english-heritage.org.uk/easter/ to book your tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Whitby Abbey, you can join the performers and reenactors at the clifftop site for four days of Easter fun.

Running from Friday April 7 to Monday April 10, there’ll be plenty of opportunities for the whole family to get involved in traditional games, activities and races, along with story-telling sessions throughout each day.

Whitby Abbey.

You can also take part in an ‘egg-stra special’ Easter Adventure Quest where successful adventurers will be rewarded with a certificate and a tasty chocolate treat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The quest costs just £2, which you can pay when you arrive at the site.

The Easter events run from 10am to 5pm each day and are suitable for everyone.