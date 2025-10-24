Scarborough Castle to host second festival drone display

Drone display at Scarborough Castle in 2023. Photo by Dependable Productions

21st century technology meets 12th century scheduled ancient monument in one of the key highlights of the upcoming Scarborough Lights Festival with a brand new specially commissioned drone display to be staged over several evenings within the grounds of Henry II’s royal fortress of Scarborough Castle.

Produced by Flight Shows, one of the UK's leading drone show companies, the collaborative presentation features text written by Stephen Joseph Theatre's Nick Lane, soundscape, sound design and recording by Ernie Acquah, with the voices of Georgie Samuels and members of The Stephen Joseph Theatre's Young Company.

The display's narrative has been developed on the theme of taking a journey around Scarborough with Thomasin Farrer and some local schoolchildren as the town approaches the 400th anniversary as the UK’s first seaside resort in 2026.

The event also offers a unique chance to see the Scarborough Castle illuminations up close.

Prior to the show, there will be fire, light and music performances in addition to food and drink stalls available within the English Heritage site.

Scarborough Fair Festival director Julian Caddy stated: “As Scarborough celebrates a major anniversary in 2026, we are excited to herald this moment with a magnificent new drone display at the most iconic landmark in Scarborough.

“I’m so grateful to the amazing teams at the Stephen Joseph Theatre and our friends at Flight Shows for creating magic in the skies above us.

“It’s also not just a drone display, there will be fire, light and music performances too, which will make for an unforgettable evening of top entertainment.

“The drone display we held in 2023 completely sold out so hurry to get your ticket to this event, which is historic in more ways than one.”

Scarborough Castle will be open from 5pm with the display due to start approximately an hour after site opening.

The display will run for approximately 12 minutes with the event concluding by 7.30pm.

The organisers emphasise that as with all outdoor performances, the event is subject to suitable weather conditions and shows may be cancelled at short notice.

Patrons are requested to check the Scarborough Fair website, social media or their email inbox before heading to the Castle.

The initial drone display event at the medieval English Heritage site in 2023 was a UK first with Mr Caddy commenting in a Scarborough News feature from last year that it was: “The most Scarborian place in Scarborough – which is the top of the headland at the Castle”.

Scarborough Lights Festival is part of the all-year-round arts and cultural programme of Scarborough Fair part-funded by the UK Government’s Town Deals initiative.

Additionally, Autumn/Winter versions of Scarborough Art (until December 21) and Scarborough Fringe (December 4-7) festivals take place in the weeks prior to Christmas.

Scarborough Castle Drone Display at Scarborough Castle takes place from November 19-23 from 5pm each evening.

The Scarborough Lights Festival runs from November 14 to December 21.

Tickets and more information on all the upcoming Scarborough Fair festival activities and shows can be found at scarboroughfair.uk