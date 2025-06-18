The Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair will return to Westborough on Saturday August 9.

The Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair will return to Westborough on Saturday August 9, bringing together a wide range of local charities, community groups, and not-for-profit organisations for a day of community spirit, support, and fundraising.

Now in its third decade, the popular fair provides a platform for groups across Scarborough and the surrounding area to share their work, raise awareness, and generate much-needed funds.

Incoming Club President Roy Butterworth said: “We should be proud of the range of charities and causes joining in and representing the great variety of support groups offering help to people here in Scarborough.”

The fair will feature organisations supporting children, the elderly, people living with illness, ex-service personnel and their families, and animal welfare. Support groups offering advice for conditions such as cancer, Parkinson’s, dementia, and motor neurone disease will also be present.

Charities tackling food waste, homelessness, and financial hardship will join others promoting life skills, youth engagement, mental and physical wellbeing, and safe driving. Visitors can also learn more about joining local men’s and women’s community groups offering friendship, practical help, and a sense of belonging.

The Scarborough Cavaliers Rotary Community Fair runs from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday August 9 on Westborough. Everyone is welcome.

To book a table at the event, contact Richard Creasy on 07979 146643.