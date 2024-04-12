Scarborough Concert Band to host 'much needed' fundraiser concert for the Rainbow Centre

The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 27 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis. The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre said: “We’re thrilled that the Scarborough Concert Band is donating their time to help raise much needed funds for our service. This is a great opportunity for the local community to come together to support a charity that helps so many in our town. We think demand for tickets will be high so book early to avoid disappointment.”The charity focuses on supporting those in need in Scarborough. On average it provides around 1,500 food parcels each month, and in 2023 carried out in excess of 14,500 critical interventions.Guests can enjoy refreshments while listening to the wonderful music of the Scarborough Concert band as well as join in the excitement of a charity raffle, where they could win incredible prizes generously donated by the local community.