Scarborough Concert Band to host 'much needed' fundraiser concert for the Rainbow Centre
Scarborough Concert Band has a 'military' configuration, which includes woodwind and reed instruments as well as brass and percussion. The military band line-up stems from their historic roots in the Yorkshire Green Howards Regiment. They number around 30 members, and the Scarborough Concert Band remains the only community wind band in the area.
On Wednesday, May 8, the Scarborough Concert Band will be hosting a musical evening at Parish House, Scarborough - all while helping local people who are in need.
The Rainbow Centre has been supporting vulnerable people in Scarborough for almost 27 years, helping the homeless as well as those in crisis. The centre offers a variety of essential services including: a foodbank, café, hot showers, laundry facilities, access to clothing, toiletries, and bedding, start-up packs for new homes, and a debt advice service.Jo Laking, CEO of the Rainbow Centre said: “We’re thrilled that the Scarborough Concert Band is donating their time to help raise much needed funds for our service. This is a great opportunity for the local community to come together to support a charity that helps so many in our town. We think demand for tickets will be high so book early to avoid disappointment.”The charity focuses on supporting those in need in Scarborough. On average it provides around 1,500 food parcels each month, and in 2023 carried out in excess of 14,500 critical interventions.Guests can enjoy refreshments while listening to the wonderful music of the Scarborough Concert band as well as join in the excitement of a charity raffle, where they could win incredible prizes generously donated by the local community.
Malcolm Appleby, the band’s conductor sid: “The Scarborough Concert Band are delighted to support The Rainbow Centre and to raise funds for such a worthy cause. Please come along and enjoy a fantastic concert."Tickets are £5 per person (children are free) and can be purchased either online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/rainbowcentre or at the door on the night.
All ticket sales, and all funds raised on the night, will directly aid the work of the Rainbow Centre.