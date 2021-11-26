The Bike & Boot hotel are giving dogs the opportunity to meet Santa himself! (Credit: Bike & Boot)

Bike & Boot is giving your four-legged friends the chance to meet Santa and get a photo with the big man in his grotto.

The event will take place on Sunday December 19, between 12 noon and 4pm. The event is free for guests, and £5 per dog for non-guests.

Simon Kershaw, Brand and Development Director of Bike & Boot Inns, said: “As a dog-friendly hotel, we always try to go above and beyond for our canine guests. This event is the latest example of this, as we welcome pooches for pictures with Santa. Dogs are our VIPs, so we thought it was only right for them to be made a fuss of at Christmas time.”

“Dogs are a huge part of the family and deserve to see Santa too. We’re so excited for the special day and are sure that it will be filled with fun, festivities and lots of doggy antics!”

The Bike & Boot hotel opened their Scarborough hotel on Cliff Bridge Terrace in July 2020, and are set to open their second hotel in the Peak District next year.

The Bike & Boot Hotel is specially designed to cater for canines, with all the right facilities to ensure they have the perfect stay. Dogs are able to roam everywhere in the hotel, other than a selection of pet-free bedrooms. They can join their owners in the Bareca (bar-restaurant-café), the free Film Club and the relaxing retreat rooms.