Scarborough Lions Club's annual New Years Day dip is returning after last years event was cancelled.

On New Year's Day, dippers will meet on South Bay beach to take part in the dip.

Registration for the event will open at 10.30am and will take place at the Scarborough Lions minibus, which will be clearly signposted but the Lions ask that the public look out for it.

The Lions ask that both the registration form and the sponsorship forms are filled out prior to the event.

Fancy dress judging will happen at 12.30pm, and the dip will start at 12.45pm.

Changing facilities will be available in the Scarborough Rowing Club, which is situated across the road from the Dip area.

There will be prizes for the best team costume, the best overall single costume and the best child aged under 11 costume.