Skipping Day is an annual tradition in Scarborough, with the skipping taking place on Foreshore Road.

This year, the annual events will take place on Shrove Tuesday, March 1.

The traditional skipping will take place on Foreshore Road. Many local schools allow pupils the afternoon off to take part, with parental permission.

The annual fancy dress Pancake Races, which are organised by Scarborough Borough Council in partnership with radio station This is the Coast, will take place on Aberdeen Walk.

Borough mayor Cllr Eric Broadbent will ring the pancake bell at 12noon, and the races start at 12.15pm.

Teams are asked to arrive at the stage on Aberdeen Walk between 11am and 11.30am.

Teams of two will compete to win the Golden Frying Pan, and teams can earn extra points by participating in fancy dress, entertaining the crowd and how much pancake they have left in their pan by the end of the race.

Runners-up will receive prizes and certificates.