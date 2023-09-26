News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Pride: Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star Crystal to host Bonkers Bingo after party

Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK star, Crystal, will bring the sequins and the sass to Scarborough to keep the party going following the town’s colourful Pride Parade.
By Louise French
Published 26th Sep 2023, 13:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 13:32 BST
Bonkers Bingo, which takes place at Mecca Bingo on Albemarle Crescent, will combine the traditional numbers game with the ultimate party experience, including top tunes and dance-offs.

Featuring special guest, Crystal (from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK), Bonkers Bingo will be the perfect way to party.

Revellers can expect 90s dancefloor fillers, challenges and a selection of weird and wacky prizes – it’s an entire night out under one roof.

Kat Cushnahan, general manager at Mecca Bingo Scarborough said: “Bonkers is always a great night and this year it’s the perfect way to party following the Pride celebrations.

    "There will be banging tunes, crazy challenges and mad prizes.”

    Bonkers Bingo will run from 7-11.30pm - expect a fun-filled night of bingo and beats, including dance-offs that will put the ‘dab’ in dabber!

    To find out more visit: https://www.meccabingo.com/events

