Scarborough Pride: Ru Paul's Drag Race UK star Crystal to host Bonkers Bingo after party

Ru Paul's Drag Race UK Bonkers Bingo after party

Bonkers Bingo, which takes place at Mecca Bingo on Albemarle Crescent, will combine the traditional numbers game with the ultimate party experience, including top tunes and dance-offs.

Featuring special guest, Crystal (from Ru Paul’s Drag Race UK), Bonkers Bingo will be the perfect way to party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revellers can expect 90s dancefloor fillers, challenges and a selection of weird and wacky prizes – it’s an entire night out under one roof.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kat Cushnahan, general manager at Mecca Bingo Scarborough said: “Bonkers is always a great night and this year it’s the perfect way to party following the Pride celebrations.

Most Popular

"There will be banging tunes, crazy challenges and mad prizes.”

Bonkers Bingo will run from 7-11.30pm - expect a fun-filled night of bingo and beats, including dance-offs that will put the ‘dab’ in dabber!