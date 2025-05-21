Scarborough Race For Life: Everything you need to know about tonight's event

The annual Race For Life event in Scarborough is set to take place this evening (May 21).

More than 10 million people have taken part in Race for Life events since 1994, fundraising for Cancer Research UK.

The Race for Life events take place at Sea Life Centre on Scalby Mills Road and the races are open to people of all ages and abilities and the usual 3k, 5k and 10k events return.

The 10K race will begin at 6.30pm and the 5K and 3K races will begin at 7pm.

Route:

The start line is located within the Sealife Centre Car park.

The finish line is on the promenade, down from The Old Scalby Mill pub.

If using what3words, enter ///risks.gravy.vibes in the free app, to find the exact starting point.

The 10K race offers a double lap route heading out towards the Open Air Theatre and along the promenade near the North Bay Chalets.

After the second lap the route returns back to near The Old Scalby Mill. The route is all on paved ground, paths and tarmac and is reasonably flat aside from the hill towards the Open Air Theatre.

The 5K race is a single lap route through the Open Air Theatre and along the promenade. The terrain is all path and road and is suitable for all levels of fitness and experience. Accessibility:

This event can accommodate wheelchair users but please be mindful that although this course is all path and road and predominantly flat, there is a 50m steep hill section leading from the promenade to the Open Air Theatre which will require assistance.

The Race For Life team say “We are delighted to welcome spectators to Race for Life so please do bring your family and friends along to cheer you on and support you on the night.”

Spectators:

Spectators can watch anywhere on route; South Bay gives the option of refreshments with the cafes, and ice cream shops, and for a high-up view spectators could go up to Queen’s Parade and look down.

Travel information:

By car:

General Event Parking- There is no parking available at this event.

Blue Badge Parking- Blue Badge Parking is available at the Sealife Centre Car Park

Volunteer Parking- Volunteer Parking is available at the Sealife Centre Car Park

Electric Charging points- None available at this event.

Public transport and pedestrians:

Pedestrians- The closest entrance to the event site for pedestrians on foot is to arrive via Scalby Mills Road.

Bus- The nearest bus stops to the event site are on Burniston Road (A165) and is a considerable walk to the event site. The walk is mostly flat on a tarmaced path.

Train- Nearest train station is Scarborough Train Station which is 2 miles away.

Cycling & Bike Racks- None available at this event.

Visit https://raceforlife.cancerresearchuk.org/find-an-event/sealife-centre-5k-2025-05-21-1900 for more information.