News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Scarborough's Big Ideas By The Sea festival announces new patron

Scarborough's Big Ideas By The Sea has recently acquired a new patron with the eminent Egyptogist, author and broadcaster Professor Joann Fletcher joining the festival.
By Patrick Argent
Published 20th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
Prof Joann Fletcher © Barnsley Museum and Heritage TrustProf Joann Fletcher © Barnsley Museum and Heritage Trust
Prof Joann Fletcher © Barnsley Museum and Heritage Trust

Professor Fletcher is a familiar figure nationally both within the archaeology profession and publically from her numerous television documentaries and radio appearances.

She said: "Having been involved with 'Big Ideas by the Sea' since its launch, I've been able to see first hand the wonderful people and events it draws together to showcase what we have here in Scarborough to the rest of the world.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I'm hugely honoured to have been asked to be patron of this very special festival, and am already looking forward to Big Ideas 2024".

The festival organisers are presenting a special free archaeology event on Thursday October 26 at St. Mary's Church.

Most Popular

    Commencing at 6.30pm with an exhibition of the finds from the excavations at Paradise which is followed at 7.30pm by the premiere screening of a short video of the 2023 festival highlights.

    The evening continues at 7.45pm with The Big Dig talk featuring festival co-director John Oxley MBE, archaeologist Marie Woods, director of Heritage Adventures Ltd. and Chris Hall, field officer for Scarborough Archaeological and Historical Society.

    Admission to the event is free and tickets can be booked on the Big Ideas By The Sea Ticketsource page at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bibts.

    Related topics:ScarboroughMarie Woods