Scarborough's Big Ideas By The Sea festival announces new patron
Professor Fletcher is a familiar figure nationally both within the archaeology profession and publically from her numerous television documentaries and radio appearances.
She said: "Having been involved with 'Big Ideas by the Sea' since its launch, I've been able to see first hand the wonderful people and events it draws together to showcase what we have here in Scarborough to the rest of the world.
"I'm hugely honoured to have been asked to be patron of this very special festival, and am already looking forward to Big Ideas 2024".
The festival organisers are presenting a special free archaeology event on Thursday October 26 at St. Mary's Church.
Commencing at 6.30pm with an exhibition of the finds from the excavations at Paradise which is followed at 7.30pm by the premiere screening of a short video of the 2023 festival highlights.
The evening continues at 7.45pm with The Big Dig talk featuring festival co-director John Oxley MBE, archaeologist Marie Woods, director of Heritage Adventures Ltd. and Chris Hall, field officer for Scarborough Archaeological and Historical Society.
Admission to the event is free and tickets can be booked on the Big Ideas By The Sea Ticketsource page at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/bibts.