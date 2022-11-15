Scarborough’s Brunswick celebrates National Tree Week with Creative Minds collaboration
Scarborough’s Brunswick are celebrating National Tree Week by partnering with a community group to run a series of workshops.
Scarborough Group International (owners of Brunswick) and Creative Minds Scarborough will be running the workshops which aim to celebrate the importance of the circular economy.
They are also encouraging members of the local community to bring their unwanted paper to a drop off point located in front of the former Debenhams unit on the ground floor of the Brunswick.
Sarah Wilkie, Artist at Creative Minds Scarborough, said: "I'm really excited to be working on this project with local children, to create Christmas trees for display at the Brunswick. It's also really great that everything will be recycled after the display comes down."
The workshops will run on Monday November 21 and Wednesday November 23 from 4pm until 5:30pm in Unit 8.
The donations will be used during the workshops to make a series of Christmas trees that will be displayed around the centre throughout the festive period, after which time they will be recycled.
The workshops will be supported by local Girlguiding groups.
National Tree Week is the UK's largest annual tree celebration and takes place from November 27 to December 5, marking the start of the winter tree planting season.
Nicola Bulley, Group Head of Marketing & Communications at SGI, comments: “Scarborough Group’s commitment to responsible business is rooted in our philosophy of creating thriving spaces for people to live, work and enjoy, this includes the natural environment.
“Finding a site for new trees in an urban landscape is not easy, which is why we decided to take an alternative approach to National Tree Week. The decorated trees will not only serve to promote the importance of the circular economy by keeping materials in-use for as long as possible but will also add some festive cheer to the centre.”