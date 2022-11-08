The department store, which is situated on Queen Street, Scarborough, will unveil their Christmas window display on Thursday November 17.Then, on Saturday November 19, Father Christmas will be leaving the North Pole and arriving at Scarborough Harbour at 11am.

He will be greeted by Scarborough Sixth Form’s Christmas Band, the cast from YMCA’s Christmas production and team members of This Is The Coast.

Chris Golder, store manager at Boyes, said: “We can’t wait , it’s such an exciting time of year for us at Boyes – we have a really busy time of getting the Grotto ready, and filling it full of presents.

Santa arrives back in Scarborough next week!

“There is no other day like greeting Santa off the boat and seeing the faces of all the children when he walks through the crowd to his sleigh. That accompanied by the unveiling of our Christmas Window is really the start of Christmas for Scarborough and its Town Centre.”

After Santa is greeted at the harbour, he will travel through town, via Eastborough, St Thomas Street, Castle Road and Queen Street, to Boyes department store on Queen Street.