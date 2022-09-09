The illuminated bike parade was set to make an eagerly-anticipated return for the first time in three years to illuminate the seafront after Covid-enforced cancellations, however, this will now not take place on Saturday September 10.

In a joint statement, organisers of the event and Scarborough Council said: “After careful discussion and consideration, we have decided to cancel the Goldwings event.

“Given the magnitude of yesterday’s news about the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, it does not seem appropriate to go ahead with the event as planned.

Organisers have cancelled this year's Goldwings parade.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The nation is in shock and is mourning for the loss of a much-loved sovereign and it is important we pay our proper respects at this very sad time.”

The Goldwing Light Parade, held every September, is a staple event on the Scarborough calendar. Illuminated Honda Gold Wing bikes parade along the seafront with music and riders wearing fancy dress.

The display and parade were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 because of Covid restrictions; the last event to run in 2019 raised a record £11,200 for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

No further information has been made available as to whether the parade will be postponed to a later date.

The much-loved event was set to return for the first time after Covid restrictions.

Buckingham Palace announced that Queen Elizabeth II passed away peacefully at Balmoral in Scotland on Thursday September 8.