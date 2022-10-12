Scarborough’s Peasholm Park to host ‘Moonlight on the Lake’ and ‘Autumn Daze’

Face paint super heroes Arthur and Rory at Autumn Daze in 2021

First up will be Moonlight on the Lake on Friday October 21, which promises to be a magical evening of illuminations on the water, set against the backdrop of the park’s oriental themed island.

From 5.30pm to 7.30pm people will be able to take a leisurely stroll round the park while enjoying the sight of illuminated lanterns on the lake and dragon boats lit up to create reflections as they make their way through the water.

The week after, the ‘Autumn Daze’ Festival will take place on Wednesday October 26 from 10am to 3pm, offering lots of free autumn themed activities for all ages.

Autumn Daze Festival at Peasholm Park in 2021

Budding adventurers will be able to learn how to start a fire using traditional methods and toast marshmallows over the fire pits.

Yorkshire coast explorer experts, Hidden Horizons, will host the scavenger hunt, which starts at the tipi and bell tents near the Buttercup Kiosk.

The challenge is to collect all the items on the list from around the park to create a personal celebration of autumn.

The Alice in Wonderland team from The Curious Theme Factory will offer a craft session and story time, and there will be a teddy bear music session with Kathy Seabrook.

Toasting marshmallows round the fire pit

There will also be face painting and demonstrations of bush craft techniques to enjoy and provide inspiration for future outings to the borough’s many woods and parks.

At the shelter near Peasholm Café, Peasholm Park Friends will run seasonal craft activities.

Peasholm Café will be open for people to purchase refreshments at both Moonlight on the Lake and Autumn Daze, and there will be pop up food and drink stalls.

Vicki Jones, Scarborough Borough Council events and venues manager said: “With spectacular colours by day and magical illuminations by night, Peasholm Park is the perfect setting for these two special autumn events.

Linda Harper of Friends of Peasholm Park collecting leaves for the autumn wreaths