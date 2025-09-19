Scarborough's Rainbow Centre announces new date for Big Sleep Out
The event will see people come together to raise both awareness of homelessness and rough sleeping and much-needed funds to support The Rainbow Centre’s work with vulnerable individuals and families. Participants will be sponsored to spend a night under the stars on the school playing field.
James Howard, fundraising officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our supporters to step out of their comfort zones and raise awareness of homelessness in a very real way. Sponsorship is vital for us to continue our work, and we hope this event will make a real difference. Please sign up and join us for what promises to be a memorable and impactful night.”
Participants will only be able to bring sleeping bags to sleep in. No tents will be permitted in order to reflect, in a small way, the harsh reality faced by those experiencing homelessness. There will be an outdoor film screening before lights out, with participants encouraged to bring their own picnic. A soup kitchen will be available later in the evening.
A sig- up fee of £10 per adult will be charged, with children able to attend for free.
The Rainbow Centre has been serving Scarborough’s most vulnerable people for nearly 28 years, offering essential services including: a foodbank and community café, hot showers and laundry facilities, clothing, toiletries, and bedding, as well as debt advice and support services.
Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rainbowcentre for more information and to sign up.