Scarborough's Rainbow Centre announces new date for Big Sleep Out

The event, which was previously planned in summer, will now take place on October 10.

On World Homeless Day – Friday, October 10 – The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough will finally host its long-awaited Big Sleep Out at Northstead School, after the original date in August had to be postponed.

The event will see people come together to raise both awareness of homelessness and rough sleeping and much-needed funds to support The Rainbow Centre’s work with vulnerable individuals and families. Participants will be sponsored to spend a night under the stars on the school playing field.

James Howard, fundraising officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity for our supporters to step out of their comfort zones and raise awareness of homelessness in a very real way. Sponsorship is vital for us to continue our work, and we hope this event will make a real difference. Please sign up and join us for what promises to be a memorable and impactful night.”

Participants will only be able to bring sleeping bags to sleep in. No tents will be permitted in order to reflect, in a small way, the harsh reality faced by those experiencing homelessness. There will be an outdoor film screening before lights out, with participants encouraged to bring their own picnic. A soup kitchen will be available later in the evening.

A sig- up fee of £10 per adult will be charged, with children able to attend for free.

The Rainbow Centre has been serving Scarborough’s most vulnerable people for nearly 28 years, offering essential services including: a foodbank and community café, hot showers and laundry facilities, clothing, toiletries, and bedding, as well as debt advice and support services.

Visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/rainbowcentre for more information and to sign up.