Scarborough’s Secret Wood festival will return for the first time in more than nine years, it has been confirmed.

The popular event was previously an annual celebration on the Scarborough calendar after launching in 2000 at Raincliffe Woods with family-friendly activities, music and food and drink.

Now it is back following a nine-year hiatus after being revived by the Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise.

Former town crier Alan Booth chats with visitors at the Secret Wood event in 2013.

Gillian Astbury, the group’s Events and Outreach Officer, said: “This is an exciting event to really showcase Raincliffe Woods and its importance to the local community. We want to encourage local people to explore the woods, learn more about its history and become invested in its future. Most importantly, we want people to enjoy being outside in this amazing place.”

Secret Wood was first organised by Scarborough Borough Council to encourage people back into woodland following its closure due to the nationwide foot-and-mouth disease outbreak and was a regular event until May 2011. It is believed to have last been held in October 2013.

A community group took over the operation of Raincliffe Wood as part of an asset transfer scheme in April 2015.

This year’s event will feature traditional coppice crafts, guided walks, storytelling, live music, woodworking and archery and is free of charge, with no advanced booking required. It will be held at the Raincliffe Woods and Forge Valley Nature Reserve on Saturday August 20 between 11am and 5pm.

Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise's community woodland manager Paul Thompson takes a stroll in England's biggest community run woodland.

Car parking is available off Low Road with the event taking place at The Showground. The site is accessible from all car parks and disabled parking is available. Toilet facilities will be available; however, the event is cash only.

Food and drink will be available from Yay Coffee! and Embers restaurant.

The event is also an opportunity to learn more about the woodland’s history, management, plants and animals. Ms Astbury added: “[This year] marks the 70th anniversary of the first National Nature Reserve. We are very proud of the fact that Forge Valley is a National Nature Reserve due to its incredible biodiversity, and as such are delighted that this event is part of Natural England’s Festival of National Nature Reserves.”

Secret Wood is part of Scarborough’s ‘Wonderful Woodlands’ project, which has been funded by the National Lottery Community Fund to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Raincliffe Wood Community Enterprise is one of 91 organisations across the country to be awarded funding by providing grants to projects helping to bring communities together.

The grant will be used to deliver a programme of events including guided walks; star gazing; heritage craft workshops; mapping sessions; bushcraft events and food festivals; working with schools and youth groups and creating digital resources to increase accessibility.

The Scarborough’s ‘Wonderful Woodlands’ project launched with ‘The Big Raincliffe Ramble’ over the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Blondel Cluff CBE, Chair of The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “This Platinum Jubilee year is a special moment for the nation and many more people will have the opportunity to come together and celebrate.