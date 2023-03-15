The sessions offer students a new and engaging way to learn about geography and science while engaging with the beautiful wildlife found on the Yorkshire Coast.

Lisa Yarrow, RSPB Learning Officer at Bempton Cliffs nature reserve, said: “We’re so excited to welcome school trips to RSPB Bempton Cliffs.

“Here at RSPB Bempton Cliffs we’ve got half a million breeding seabirds including puffins and gannets, wildflower meadows that are home to butterflies and bees, and grasslands full of bird song.

Primarily linked to Science and Geography, school trip sessions at the RSPB encourage exploration and discovery whilst making connections to nature. Image credit: RSPB/Ivan Nethercoat

“If you think back to your school days, what do you remember? Friendships, adventures, and the excitement of learning through a school trip.”

“Our educational visits can also help benefit pupils with special educational needs and disabilities – the new visual and sensory experiences available at RSPB Bempton Cliffs can deepen their understanding of topics and help them to engage with people and activities outside the classroom.”

The RSPB’s dedicated Education teams have a suite of curriculum-linked programmes to ensure that school visits are both fun and informative, and every site has been externally verified by the Learning Outside the Classroom Quality Badge scheme.

Both half-day and whole day visit options are available to book.

There is also a bursary schools can apply for funding to assist with costs to RSPB sites, via ‘Hyundai Great British School Trip’.

The RSPB also offers a range of resources to help teachers take learning outdoors and supplement their understanding of nature, even when back in the classroom.

